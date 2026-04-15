Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,819 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 18,353 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $439.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Swisscom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Swisscom

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Swisscom AG is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom’s origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

Further Reading

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