RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Short Interest Update

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,856 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 9,416 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.2 days.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RTLLF opened at $823.27 on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $695.80 and a fifty-two week high of $887.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $794.18 and its 200 day moving average is $774.67.

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About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

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RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based manufacturer of professional cooking appliances for commercial kitchens. Headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, the company specializes in the design, development and production of intelligent cooking systems that combine steam and convection heat. Its flagship products include the selfCookingCenter® combi ovens and the iVario® multifunctional appliance, which are engineered to automate cooking processes, improve efficiency and maintain food quality in large-scale operations.

Founded in 1973, RATIONAL has pioneered advancements in thermal food preparation technology, introducing programmable controls and precise climate management to streamline kitchen workflows.

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