Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. 10,759,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 7,156,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Key Headlines Impacting Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Lucid appointed Silvio Napoli (former Schindler CEO) as its new CEO — investors viewed this as a governance and operational improvement that could accelerate production and profitability. Read More.

Lucid appointed Silvio Napoli (former Schindler CEO) as its new CEO — investors viewed this as a governance and operational improvement that could accelerate production and profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lucid expanded its Uber robotaxi partnership to at least 35,000 vehicles and secured additional strategic investments from Uber and an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s PIF, providing material committed capital and longer‑term commercial upside for an autonomous-vehicle pathway. Read More.

Lucid expanded its Uber robotaxi partnership to at least 35,000 vehicles and secured additional strategic investments from Uber and an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s PIF, providing material committed capital and longer‑term commercial upside for an autonomous-vehicle pathway. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Lucid priced a $300M underwritten public offering (part of a broader ~ $1.05B raise including private placements), which strengthens near-term liquidity but also increases potential share supply. Investors are weighing the tradeoff between cash runway and dilution. Read More.

Lucid priced a $300M underwritten public offering (part of a broader ~ $1.05B raise including private placements), which strengthens near-term liquidity but also increases potential share supply. Investors are weighing the tradeoff between cash runway and dilution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational update: Lucid reported Q1 production/delivery figures (5,500 produced; 3,093 delivered) — relevant context for revenue ramp and cash burn but not the main driver of today’s move. Read More.

Operational update: Lucid reported Q1 production/delivery figures (5,500 produced; 3,093 delivered) — relevant context for revenue ramp and cash burn but not the main driver of today’s move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction focused on dilution and share‑overhang: filings disclosed a registered offering of ~36.06M shares at ~$8.11 underwriter price and private placements including $550M convertible preferred to an affiliate of PIF and $200M to Uber — investors sold on higher potential share count and conversion risk. Read More.

Market reaction focused on dilution and share‑overhang: filings disclosed a registered offering of ~36.06M shares at ~$8.11 underwriter price and private placements including $550M convertible preferred to an affiliate of PIF and $200M to Uber — investors sold on higher potential share count and conversion risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: RBC lowered its price target to $8 (sector perform), and coverage notes contributed to a move to a new 52‑week low as downgrades reinforced cautious sentiment. Read More.

Analyst pressure: RBC lowered its price target to $8 (sector perform), and coverage notes contributed to a move to a new 52‑week low as downgrades reinforced cautious sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law firm opened an investor investigation into Lucid, adding legal/contingent liability risk and additional investor uncertainty. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

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Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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