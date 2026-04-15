TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $134.00 price target on shares of TFI International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TFI International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 20,080.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $207,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

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TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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