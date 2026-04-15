NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.77 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 31991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.8550.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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NN Group Trading Up 0.3%

NN Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

(Get Free Report)

NN Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) is a Dutch insurance and asset management company that provides a range of life and non-life insurance products, pension and retirement solutions, and investment management services. Its product offering typically includes individual and group life insurance, annuities, disability and health-related coverages, property & casualty insurance, and savings and retirement planning products aimed at both retail and corporate clients. The company also manages assets on behalf of its insurance operations and third-party institutional and individual investors.

NN Group traces its corporate structure to the Dutch insurer Nationale-Nederlanden and was established as a separate, publicly listed company following a demerger from ING Group in the mid-2010s.

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