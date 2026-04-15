Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.92 and last traded at $194.4360, with a volume of 172393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research cut Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Enersys in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

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Enersys Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Enersys had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Enersys’s payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enersys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 626.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enersys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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