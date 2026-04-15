B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 29.7% in March

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 48,831 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 69,473 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BOSC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

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B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries.

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