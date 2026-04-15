Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Releases Earnings Results

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3.90) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The company had revenue of GBX 940 million during the quarter. Cambridge Cognition had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 62.89%.

Cambridge Cognition Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Cambridge Cognition stock opened at GBX 38 on Wednesday. Cambridge Cognition has a 1 year low of GBX 23.90 and a 1 year high of GBX 45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £17.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 target price on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cambridge Cognition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.

About Cambridge Cognition

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Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

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