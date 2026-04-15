Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA) Short Interest Down 48.5% in March

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 106 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 206 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 936 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Black Hawk Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKHA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 358,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period.

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Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BKHA stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Hawk Acquisition ( NASDAQ:BKHA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Black Hawk Acquisition

About Black Hawk Acquisition

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Black Hawk Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition, stock exchange or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Incorporated in Delaware, the company was created to raise capital through an initial public offering and to seek a target business that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

Since its listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker BKHA, Black Hawk Acquisition has focused on identifying businesses in sectors such as technology, industrials, consumer and financial services.

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