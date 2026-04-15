GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.1667.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut GXO Logistics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

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GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.3%

GXO stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $66.85.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 177.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

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GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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