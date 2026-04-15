Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.3214.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. Target has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.