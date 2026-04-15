Dollarama Inc. (DOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 8th

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$176.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$187.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$190.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$160.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.96.

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Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. Dollarama had a return on equity of 94.71% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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