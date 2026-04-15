Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.7%.

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Gladstone Capital Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $419.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.95. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Gladstone Capital News Summary

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 39.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

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Gladstone Capital Company Profile

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Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

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