Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd.
Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.7%.
Gladstone Capital Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $419.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.95. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.
Gladstone Capital News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Gladstone Capital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared monthly dividends of $0.15 per share for April, May and June 2026 (annualized $1.80). The steady monthly payout supports income-focused demand for GLAD shares. Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2026 and Conference Call Date
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage from 247WallSt and Yahoo highlights GLAD’s high yield and points to conservative leverage, secured-debt focus and durable dividend coverage—factors that can attract longer-term income investors and support the stock. Gladstone’s 10.4% Yield Survives Rate Freeze With Modest Leverage and Loan Growth Gladstone’s 10.4% Yield Survives Rate Freeze With Modest Leverage and Loan Growth (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company announced it will report results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and scheduled a conference call—an event that can create short-term volatility but will provide detail on portfolio performance, loan growth and coverage metrics investors watch. Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2026 and Conference Call Date
- Negative Sentiment: The announced ex-dividend dates (Apr. 24, May 20 and Jun. 23 in the press releases) mean GLAD shares typically trade down by about the dividend amount on each ex-date, producing predictable short-term price pressure around payment dates. Dividend schedule and ex-dividend dates
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.
Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.
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