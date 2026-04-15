Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Stock Position Lowered by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $42,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,209.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 286,948 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 802,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,380,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000.

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Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

DFUV opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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