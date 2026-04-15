AUSD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.41 Million (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. AUSD has a total market cap of $150.29 million and $40.41 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One AUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74,058.71 or 0.99943960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AUSD Token Profile

AUSD launched on July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 150,312,269 tokens. AUSD’s official website is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 150,312,269.086975. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99973095 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $36,696,206.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

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