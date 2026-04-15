Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.46 Billion

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $6.65 million worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74,058.71 or 0.99943960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Token Profile

Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s genesis date was December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 871,168,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official website is usdtb.money.

Buying and Selling Ethena Labs (USDTb)

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 871,168,899.94618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 1.00008402 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $237,081.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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