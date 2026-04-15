Crypto.com Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Tops $89.98 Million (CDCETH)

Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Staked ETH has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,470.66 or 0.03334210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $89.98 million and $24.58 thousand worth of Crypto.com Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,058.71 or 0.99943960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Staked ETH Profile

Crypto.com Staked ETH was first traded on November 8th, 2023. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s total supply is 11,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,420 tokens. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Staked ETH is www.crypto.com/staking.

Crypto.com Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a current supply of 11,420 with 36,420 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto.com Staked ETH is 2,481.84306251 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $20,633.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

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