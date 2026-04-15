Pump.fun Self Reported Market Cap Hits $608.24 Million (PUMP)

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Pump.fun has a market cap of $608.24 million and $70.10 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pump.fun has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Pump.fun token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,058.71 or 0.99943960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pump.fun Token Profile

Pump.fun was first traded on July 14th, 2025. Pump.fun’s total supply is 999,989,189,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,096,631,123 tokens. The official message board for Pump.fun is x.com/pumpfun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpfun. The official website for Pump.fun is pump.fun.

Buying and Selling Pump.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 999,989,189,624.046723 with 332,096,631,123.135822 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00185315 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 357 active market(s) with $72,817,697.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pump.fun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pump.fun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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