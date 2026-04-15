Doge Killer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Thousand (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Doge Killer has traded 51% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doge Killer has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $2.02 thousand worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doge Killer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doge Killer alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74,058.71 or 0.99943960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Doge Killer Token Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 840,232,099,824,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,444,444,853,351 tokens. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken. The Reddit community for Doge Killer is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Doge Killer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Killer (LEASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Killer has a current supply of 840,232,100,163,683.11856773 with 831,444,445,192,191.3529076 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Killer is 0 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,064.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doge Killer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doge Killer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.