EverValue Coin Price Reaches $37.74 on Exchanges (EVA)

EverValue Coin (EVA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. EverValue Coin has a market capitalization of $583.89 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of EverValue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EverValue Coin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One EverValue Coin token can now be purchased for $37.74 or 0.00050929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74,058.71 or 0.99943960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EverValue Coin Token Profile

EverValue Coin’s launch date was July 7th, 2024. EverValue Coin’s total supply is 18,763,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,471,967 tokens. EverValue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@evervaluecoin. EverValue Coin’s official website is evervaluecoin.com. EverValue Coin’s official Twitter account is @evervaluecoin.

Buying and Selling EverValue Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EverValue Coin (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. EverValue Coin has a current supply of 18,763,122.83 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverValue Coin is 37.56765556 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $528,473.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evervaluecoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverValue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverValue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverValue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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