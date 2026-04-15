Sunpointe LLC Buys Shares of 6,400 Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Viking by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,474,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,792,000 after buying an additional 6,715,666 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Viking by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,601,000 after buying an additional 3,615,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Viking by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,246,000 after buying an additional 3,471,244 shares during the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,744,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Viking by 34,748.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after buying an additional 1,806,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

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Viking Price Performance

Shares of VIK stock opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.90. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $81.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Viking from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viking

Key Viking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target to $90 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction in upside and likely supporting demand for the shares. Read More.

Citi raised its price target to $90 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction in upside and likely supporting demand for the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild flagged long‑term upside for Viking, a broker note cited by the press that likely boosted investor sentiment around the company’s growth trajectory. Read More.

Rothschild flagged long‑term upside for Viking, a broker note cited by the press that likely boosted investor sentiment around the company’s growth trajectory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Viking expanded its river-cruise footprint with new itineraries on India’s Brahmaputra River — a tangible growth/route expansion that can help future revenue diversification. Read More.

Viking expanded its river-cruise footprint with new itineraries on India’s Brahmaputra River — a tangible growth/route expansion that can help future revenue diversification. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Viking introduced the Helix system to simplify ship evacuation at speed — a safety/technology enhancement that can lower operational risk and support brand value. Read More.

Viking introduced the Helix system to simplify ship evacuation at speed — a safety/technology enhancement that can lower operational risk and support brand value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Viking with Target Hospitality provides context for investors evaluating sector peers, but contains no firm-specific catalyst. Read More.

Coverage comparing Viking with Target Hospitality provides context for investors evaluating sector peers, but contains no firm-specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Press notes Viking “opens US trading window as tungsten push accelerates” — operational/market-structure detail that may affect liquidity or specific business lines but is not an obvious near-term earnings driver. Read More.

Press notes Viking “opens US trading window as tungsten push accelerates” — operational/market-structure detail that may affect liquidity or specific business lines but is not an obvious near-term earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Culture/history pieces (e.g., Viking ship exhibit, facts about Emperor Knut) are being picked up by media but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Read More. · Read More.

Culture/history pieces (e.g., Viking ship exhibit, facts about Emperor Knut) are being picked up by media but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $76, which introduces a bearish analyst view and may cap upside for more risk‑averse investors. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 28,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,296,778.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 466,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,413,886.02. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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