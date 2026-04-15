Sunpointe LLC Takes $641,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 6.6%

NYSE ALK opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $311,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,789.64. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,371,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,995.55. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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