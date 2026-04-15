Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Takes Position in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. Vita Coco makes up 1.9% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vita Coco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 22,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 12,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 5,376.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin Roper sold 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $225,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,088,366.20. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $221,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 590,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,609,324.72. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 247,256 shares of company stock worth $13,553,437 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vita Coco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered Vita Coco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 11.70%.The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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