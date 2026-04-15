Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.1960. 70,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 530,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ameresco from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Ameresco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Up 3.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.09 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $536,155.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,890.65. This trade represents a 52.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,020 shares of company stock worth $577,840 over the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $820,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.