China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 4,454 shares.The stock last traded at $7.6250 and had previously closed at $7.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded China Overseas Land & Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

About China Overseas Land & Investment

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

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China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS: CAOVY) is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer and property investor with origins dating back to 1979. The company is a core subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the world’s largest construction and engineering conglomerates. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s, China Overseas Land & Investment has expanded its footprint to become one of the leading real estate groups in Greater China.

The company’s primary activities encompass residential and commercial property development, property investment, hotel operations and property management services.

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