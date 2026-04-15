Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.63 and last traded at $49.5640. 450,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,689,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FND. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

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Floor & Decor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,472,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,975,000 after buying an additional 557,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,421,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,981,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,120,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,764,000 after buying an additional 484,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,368,000 after buying an additional 3,881,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,527,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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