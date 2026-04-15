Capelight Capital Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Redwire Corporation $RDW

Capelight Capital Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Redwire accounts for about 1.1% of Capelight Capital Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of Redwire as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Redwire by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 104,597 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Redwire by 2,556.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 555,536 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in Redwire by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,135,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,637,235.55. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,955,735 shares of company stock valued at $327,719,552. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDW
More Redwire News
Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Redwire won follow‑on purchase orders worth over $20 million from the Navy/Marine Corps PMA‑263 for Stalker UAS advanced navigation and standard systems — a clear, near‑term revenue win that validates Redwire’s defense credentials. Redwire Awarded $20 Million in Follow-On Orders
- Positive Sentiment: Sector catalyst: analysts argue a potential SpaceX IPO could unlock institutional capital for space stocks like RDW, which could lift demand for suppliers of space infrastructure over time. This is a structural tailwind if realized. 5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry write‑ups note Redwire’s broad contract footprint (NASA, ESA, defense primes) but flag long runway to profitability and execution risk; useful context for longer‑term investors but less likely to drive immediate price action. Redwire: A Space Infrastructure Play Trying To Cover It All, But At A Cost
- Negative Sentiment: Large AE‑affiliated insider sales were disclosed in Form 4 filings: 790,393 shares sold on Apr 13 and 581,018 sold on Apr 10 (prices ~ $9.78 and $9.31). The disclosures and commentary from market trackers (Quiver) have created an overhang as investors anticipate more supply and prompted short‑term profit‑taking. SEC Form 4 Filings (AE RED HOLDINGS)
- Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has shown elevated volume and RDW remains unprofitable with prior earnings misses and large negative margins — factors that amplify sensitivity to insider selling and profit‑taking in a small‑cap/defense name. Redwire falls as fresh insider-selling disclosure weighs on shares
Redwire Stock Performance
Shares of RDW stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. Redwire Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%.The business had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.
Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.
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