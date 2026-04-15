Capelight Capital Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Redwire Corporation $RDW

Capelight Capital Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Redwire accounts for about 1.1% of Capelight Capital Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of Redwire as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Redwire by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 104,597 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Redwire by 2,556.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 555,536 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in Redwire by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,135,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,637,235.55. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,955,735 shares of company stock valued at $327,719,552. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDW. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redwire in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Redwire from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

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More Redwire News

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Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of RDW stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. Redwire Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%.The business had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Redwire

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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