1,452 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Acquired by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

MSI opened at $440.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.07 and its 200 day moving average is $418.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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