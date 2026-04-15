Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,785 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProCore Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 17,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Autonomous Res dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.00.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8%

JPM stock opened at $311.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $834.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $226.34 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.12 and a 200-day moving average of $306.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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