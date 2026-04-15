South Shore Capital Advisors Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.7% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4%
Meta Platforms stock opened at $662.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,352.84. The trade was a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,414 shares of company stock valued at $102,659,925. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Meta Platforms News
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Meta struck a multi‑year strategic deal with Broadcom to support its in‑house MTIA (training & inference) chips and committed to a large-scale (multi‑gigawatt / one‑gigawatt) infrastructure rollout through 2029 — a major capex and AI-infrastructure win that de‑risks Meta’s chip roadmap and supports long‑term AI margin leverage. Meta inks deal with Broadcom for custom AI chips
- Positive Sentiment: Industry data (eMarketer/WSJ coverage) projects Meta will overtake Google as the world’s largest digital‑ad seller this year — a bullish revenue narrative that supports higher ad monetization expectations heading into Q1 results. Meta poised surpass Google in digital ad revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Prominent investors and some sell‑side coverage continue to back Meta as a growth name (Bank of America, Philippe Laffont mentions, Bill Ackman interest), which can attract flows and support multiple expansion versus peers. Wall Street Firms Assert Meta as a Top Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Meta scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings release for April 29 — a near‑term catalyst where ad growth and AI spend commentary could move the stock materially. Meta to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets (Stifel, Wolfe Research) but maintained constructive ratings — modest recalibration rather than a broad sell‑signal; watch revisions after the April earnings print. Stifel target cut on META
- Neutral Sentiment: Company disclosed upcoming board changes (including director Hock E. Tan), which investors will monitor for governance and potential conflicts related to the Broadcom relationship. Meta Platforms Announces Upcoming Board of Directors Changes
- Negative Sentiment: An Italian court approved a class action over Facebook data scraping in Italy, exposing Meta to potential damages, legal costs and reputational risk in Europe. Italy court allows class action against Meta
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure persists — the Philippines ordered Meta to tighten measures against “panic‑inducing” fake news, and other jurisdictions’ scrutiny of platform content and scams could weigh on operations and compliance costs. Philippines Orders Meta to Tighten Measures
- Negative Sentiment: Internal AI experiments (e.g., a photorealistic AI likeness of Mark Zuckerberg for employees) have drawn critical press and could pose short‑term PR/reputational headwinds. Meta builds AI replica of Zuckerberg
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.72.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
See Also
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