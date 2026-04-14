Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,882 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 28,599 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,439 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Winchester Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Winchester Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winchester Bancorp

Winchester Bancorp Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winchester Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winchester Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winchester Bancorp by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winchester Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winchester Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

Shares of WSBK opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winchester Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 million and a PE ratio of 56.48.

Winchester Bancorp (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Winchester Bancorp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter.

About Winchester Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Winchester Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Winchester Bank, a community bank headquartered in Winchester, New Hampshire. Established in 1871, the company operates under a state charter and has a long-standing commitment to serving the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses across its regional footprint.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services, including commercial and consumer lending, real-estate and construction financing, deposit accounts, cash management, and treasury services.

Further Reading

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