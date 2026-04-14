Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,882 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 28,599 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,439 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Winchester Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Winchester Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
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Winchester Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of WSBK opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winchester Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 million and a PE ratio of 56.48.
Winchester Bancorp (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Winchester Bancorp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter.
About Winchester Bancorp
Winchester Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Winchester Bank, a community bank headquartered in Winchester, New Hampshire. Established in 1871, the company operates under a state charter and has a long-standing commitment to serving the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses across its regional footprint.
The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services, including commercial and consumer lending, real-estate and construction financing, deposit accounts, cash management, and treasury services.
Further Reading
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