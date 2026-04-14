Mustard Seed Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 430,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 98,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DFLV opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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