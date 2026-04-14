JAN (NYSE:JAN) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JAN (NYSE:JAN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JAN in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JAN to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

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JAN Trading Up 2.9%

Insider Activity

JAN traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 120,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,022. JAN has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, COO Jeffrey H. Miller purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine M. Sandstrom bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. This trade represents a 180.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 187,000 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

More JAN News

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America started coverage with a “Buy” and a $29.00 price target (≈20.8% upside vs. $24.00), which is the most bullish of the new initiations and likely supports buying interest in JAN today.

Bank of America started coverage with a “Buy” and a $29.00 price target (≈20.8% upside vs. $24.00), which is the most bullish of the new initiations and likely supports buying interest in JAN today. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target (≈12.5% upside). Cantor Fitzgerald coverage

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target (≈12.5% upside). Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan added coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target (≈8.3% upside), providing additional analyst support that can help sustain intraday gains. JPMorgan coverage

JPMorgan added coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target (≈8.3% upside), providing additional analyst support that can help sustain intraday gains. Neutral Sentiment: Stock context — JAN opened near $24.00, trades in a tight 12‑month range ($22.76–$24.36), has market cap ≈ $6.16B, a negative P/E (−62.29) and a beta ~2.16; analyst initiations matter more for short-term momentum given limited recent trading range.

About JAN

(Get Free Report)

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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