Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $147.93. The stock had a trading volume of 981,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.80. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

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Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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