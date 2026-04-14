Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys 62,500 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,524,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,266,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $9,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,814,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,015 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cipher Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Newsome sold 45,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $710,834.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,189.94. The trade was a 26.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $532,808.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $21,593,789.84. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 183,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,655 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Cipher Mining stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 5,856,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,229,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

About Cipher Mining

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.