Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.
View Our Latest Research Report on RVMD
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Xiaolin Wang sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $199,954.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,947.24. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 12,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $1,280,407.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 276,698 shares in the company, valued at $27,525,917.04. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,732. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 175,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Revolution Medicines
Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Late‑stage Phase 3 success — daraxonrasib nearly doubled typical survival and materially reduced risk of death versus chemotherapy, a result that materially derisks the program and supports future regulatory filings and commercialization potential. Revolution Medicines’ experimental cancer pill helps improve survival in late-stage study
- Positive Sentiment: Major media confirm breakthrough and market reaction — CNBC and Barron’s coverage highlight the trial’s magnitude (large survival improvement), helping drive strong investor demand and a sharp intraday rally. Pancreatic Cancer Drug Daraxonrasib Succeeds in Trial (CNBC)
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst attention — multiple market reports note the stock spiked to record levels as investors price in higher peak sales and potential partnerships or accelerated approval pathways for a high‑need indication. This Biotech Stock Soars 38% (Barron’s)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes upside but cautions — some analysts praise the PDAC data yet flag remaining questions (magnitude across subgroups, regulatory timing, commercial execution), leaving further upside uncertain until filings and label specifics. PDAC Data Wows Wall Street — Jury’s Out On Further Upside (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: Planned equity and convertible debt offerings — the company filed to offer $750M of common stock and $250M of convertible senior notes (with customary overallotment options). That sizable capital raise can dilute existing shareholders and may cap some of the immediate upside from the trial news. Proposed Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes (GlobeNewswire)
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.
The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.
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