Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

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Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.18. 832,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,482. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Xiaolin Wang sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $199,954.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,947.24. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 12,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $1,280,407.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 276,698 shares in the company, valued at $27,525,917.04. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,732. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 175,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Revolution Medicines

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About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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