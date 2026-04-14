Insider Selling: Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Insider Sells 30,123 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Mepham sold 30,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157, for a total value of £47,293.11.

Wayne Mepham also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 2nd, Wayne Mepham sold 206,766 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195, for a total value of £403,193.70.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

JUP stock traded up GBX 3.20 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 162.20. 790,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,239. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 67.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 214.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.60. The stock has a market cap of £814.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Jupiter Fund Management ( LON:JUP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 19.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jupiter Fund Management Plc will post 8.5093781 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jupiter Fund Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 165 to GBX 175 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 150.33.

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About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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