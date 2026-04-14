Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 145 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

PageGroup Stock Up 2.8%

PageGroup stock traded up GBX 3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 136.20. 1,978,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 124.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 295.20. The firm has a market cap of £426.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

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PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts predict that PageGroup will post 23.5923567 earnings per share for the current year.

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PageGroup Company Profile

In other PageGroup news, insider Nick Kirk sold 55,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total value of £81,139.50. Also, insider Ben Stevens acquired 71,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 per share, for a total transaction of £100,216.20. Insiders have sold 117,579 shares of company stock worth $17,142,756 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

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