Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT) Short Interest Up 120.2% in March

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 77,844 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the March 15th total of 35,358 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.7%
SAMT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,812. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $563.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.83. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $42.09.
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