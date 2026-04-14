Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT) Short Interest Up 120.2% in March

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 77,844 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the March 15th total of 35,358 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.7%

SAMT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,812. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $563.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.83. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

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The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks that seeks to outperform the broader market by providing exposure to multiple macro-thematic market trends. SAMT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

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