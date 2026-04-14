Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 101,567 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the March 15th total of 45,731 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,188 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ryvyl Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ RVYL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,475. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RVYL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ryvyl to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryvyl presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ryvyl in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryvyl by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryvyl by 403,087.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 701,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 701,373 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

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