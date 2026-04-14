Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. 90,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,544. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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