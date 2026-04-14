Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMR Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 277.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,501. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

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