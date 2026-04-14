Vaulta (A) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $123.96 Million

Vaulta (A) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Vaulta has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vaulta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Vaulta has a market capitalization of $123.96 million and $12.09 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74,550.21 or 0.98921785 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta Profile

Vaulta was first traded on May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,634,933,233.0113 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.07925797 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $12,754,394.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vaulta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vaulta using one of the exchanges listed above.

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