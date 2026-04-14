Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 227,081 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4,541.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,081 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,835,000 after buying an additional 225,246 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,211,000 after buying an additional 91,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,488,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,760,000 after buying an additional 120,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 397,094 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,945,000 after buying an additional 169,168 shares during the period.

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Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

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