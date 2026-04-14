Webster Bank N. A. Has $940,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 175.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 853.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSMQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. 290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,039. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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