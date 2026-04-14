Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,840 and last traded at GBX 4,830, with a volume of 32587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,800.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,750 to GBX 5,250 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,850 to GBX 4,950 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,712.50.

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Clarkson Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,436.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,995.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 225.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,624 per share, with a total value of £50,725.28. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarkson

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Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.

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