Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Head to Head Comparison

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toro and Martin Midstream Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $22.39 million 3.75 $25.21 million $0.04 97.75 Martin Midstream Partners $716.11 million 0.15 -$14.74 million ($0.37) -7.35

Analyst Recommendations

Toro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Martin Midstream Partners. Martin Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Toro and Martin Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 1 0 0 0 1.00 Martin Midstream Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50

Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Martin Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Martin Midstream Partners is more favorable than Toro.

Volatility & Risk

Toro has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Martin Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Martin Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 26.12% 2.61% 1.58% Martin Midstream Partners -2.06% N/A -2.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toro beats Martin Midstream Partners on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

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Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Martin Midstream Partners

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Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates various marine shore-based terminal facilities and specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Transportation segment operates various trucks and tank trailers; and inland marine tank barges, inland push boats, and articulated offshore tug and barge unit to transport petroleum products and by-products, petrochemicals, and chemicals. The company's Sulfur Services segment processes molten sulfur into prilled or pelletized sulfur, which is used in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Its Specialty Products segment stores, distributes, and transports natural gas liquids for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial natural gas liquid users, and propane retailers. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

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