Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $57,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,959,000 after acquiring an additional 138,778 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.78.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total transaction of $528,193.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,297.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,696. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $333.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.74 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.84 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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