Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $78.96 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.78 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

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