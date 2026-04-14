Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,442 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the March 15th total of 8,228 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,262 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Pareto Securities downgraded Alfa Laval from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Alfa Laval from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Alfa Laval Price Performance

Alfa Laval stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). Alfa Laval had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval

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Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

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